A moment of glory for Corona Warriors

October 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Recognition is the best thing that any Government can do to boost the morale of those who are working day and night for a cause. As COVID-19 pandemic spread its tentacles all over the country, doctors, para-medical staff, cops and pourakarmikas are working self-less for the well-being of society. In recognition of their services, the Government of Karnataka is felicitating the following six Corona Warriors from different fields on Dasara inauguration day atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow.

Dr. T.R. Naveen, Corona Testing Centre, PHC, Jockey Quarters

I am very excited to receive honours during Dasara. This is not a honour for myself but also for my doctor friends, lab technicians, D-Group employees and others. We were assigned to keep an eye on those foreign returned persons under home quarantine, create awareness among people and explain those who were coming out of home quarantine about danger in spreading to others. We started the first COVID-19 testing centre at Primary Health Centre, Jockey Quarters and collected hundreds of swab samples daily. A close coordination with doctors helped to keep the pandemic under check.

I completed MBBS from Adichunchanagiri Medical College and worked in private hospital for two years. Then, I got selected for the Government service and worked as doctor in Hunsur Ratnapuri Health Centre. I have bagged Best Medical Officer award also.

Maragamma, MCC pourakarmika

None can dismiss the services of pourakarmikas in the ongoing pandemic. I am very happy to accept this honour. This award is for all my colleagues. I used to see Dasara from near K.R.Hospital and I will be seeing it from a close angle tomorrow. I am working as pourakarmika for the last 18 years. I will appeal people to follow safety norms to defeat Corona.

Ayub Ahmed, Messiah of unclaimed bodies

I have performed last rites of 350 persons who died of Corona. In the fear of COVID-19, we must not forget humanity. My 21 years of self-less service will go waste if I did not rise to this occasion. I have seen people not coming to perform last rites of their dear ones out of fear. Humanity will vanish if they become panic. My only appeal is to wear PPE kits and perform last rites of your relatives. As a kid, I have seen Dasara with my grandfather.

I am elated that the Government has recognised my ‘little’ service to humanity. I appeal to the Government to grant me two ambulances and a place to construct a home for orphaned. God has blessed me with a good wife, kids and parents who support my work.

P.M. Rukmini, Staff Nurse, District Covid Hospital

Florence Nightingale is my role model. I consider this honour as gift of God. I am working in District COVID Hospital since the beginning. Earlier, there was no death of patients and all of them were going back home after recovery. I would feel happy to see them leaving the hospital with smile on their faces. My duty as Incharge Matron at District Covid Hospital is my most memorable duty in my 23 years of service. Born and brought up in Maragodu village in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district, I was working in Cheluvamba Hospital for the last 10 years. I am 48 years old and so far, cold, cough and fever has never come near me. I have undergone COVID testing twice and tested negative on both occasions. I talk to Corona positive patients daily and instill confidence in them.

Noor Jaan, ASHA worker

I have never seen Dasara festival in my life due to huge crowd. But I have enjoyed seeing it in television. I am feeling very happy that I am witnessing Dasara inauguration. I am accepting this honour on behalf of all ASHA workers. Initially, I used to visit the houses of Jubilant Generic Company workers to paste Quarantine stickers. I would feel scared when those residents tested positive. Initially, Nanjangud had attracted the entire State’s attention due to more and more employees testing positive for Corona.

At that time, we were deputed to Housing Board Colony and surrounding areas where the workers stayed. Braving scorching heat, we visited their houses to stick Quarantine stickers and test family members for BP, sugar and other diseases. I cannot forget the love and affection showered on me by residents of Nanjangud town. They took my care by offering buttermilk, juice and biscuits.

P. Kumar, a Police Constable

P. Kumar, a Police Constable, is working in City Police Commissioner’s Office. He has been selected from Police Department for the honour. Hailing from Kalkunike in Hunsur taluk, he is the son of Puttegowda and Mahadevamma. He is married to Vani, a teacher at St. Mary’s School and blessed with a girl child.