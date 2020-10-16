Undergo COVID test before it is too late, DC appeals to public

October 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Delay in undergoing testing has been one of the main reasons for increase in COVID-19 deaths in Mysuru district, observed Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Speaking live on facebook live on Oct. 14, she said COVID-19 pandemic was spreading everywhere resulting in increase in Corona positive cases every day. Its intensity had increased especially in the last one-and-a- half-months. Mysuru District stood second after Bengaluru in reporting Corona positive and casualties.

The district has reported 42,789 positive cases from March to Oct. 14 and 900 persons have lost lives. Auditing of COVID-19 deaths had revealed that delay in undergoing test had been the main cause for more deaths. Mysuru has contributed 10 per cent of the total deaths reported in Karnataka, she bemoaned

Rohini said people with symptoms of fever, cough and cold stay back at home and take medicine by treating it as common. This casual attitude has increased death rate in the district. Along with wearing face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, it was also important to undergo COVID-19 test. They must go for immediate testing in case of variation in health or came in contact with Corona positive patients. These preventive steps will help to reduce the mortality rate.

Giving example from death audit report, she said a 43-year-old person had mild fever but he stayed back at home for one week and did not bother to undergo COVID-19 test. Subsequently, he faced breathlessness and died. Age was not a matter for this pandemic as it will take toll of those who neglect without undergoing free testing.

The District Administration has taken a number of steps to prevent Coronavirus and ramped up free testing especially in crowded places. Citizens of Mysuru and outsiders must undergo test compulsorily and take treatment if they tested positive.

Strict health guidelines must be followed by patients who are under home quarantine. It is good for home quarantine patients to keep oximeter at home to check the oxygen level time to time. They must contact doctors immediately if oxygen saturation level drops to less than 90, she said.