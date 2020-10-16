Undergo COVID test before it is too late, DC appeals to public
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Undergo COVID test before it is too late, DC appeals to public

October 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Delay in undergoing testing has been one of the main reasons for increase in COVID-19 deaths in Mysuru district, observed Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Speaking live on facebook live on Oct. 14, she said COVID-19 pandemic was spreading everywhere resulting in increase in Corona positive cases every day. Its intensity had increased especially in the last one-and-a- half-months. Mysuru District stood second after Bengaluru in reporting Corona positive and casualties. 

The district has reported 42,789 positive cases from March to Oct. 14 and 900 persons have lost lives. Auditing of COVID-19 deaths had revealed that delay in undergoing test had been the main cause for more deaths. Mysuru has contributed 10 per cent of the total deaths reported in Karnataka, she bemoaned

Rohini said people with symptoms of fever, cough and cold stay back at home and take medicine by treating it as common. This casual attitude has increased death rate in the district. Along with wearing face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, it was also important to undergo COVID-19 test. They must go for immediate testing in case of variation in health or came in contact with Corona positive patients. These preventive steps will help to reduce the mortality rate.

Giving example from death audit report, she said a 43-year-old person had mild fever but he stayed back at home for one week and  did not bother to undergo COVID-19 test. Subsequently, he faced breathlessness and died. Age was not a matter for this pandemic as it will take toll of those who neglect without undergoing free testing.

READ ALSO  Forum Mall serves food for needy, Corona heroes

The District Administration has taken a number of steps to prevent Coronavirus and ramped up free testing especially in crowded places. Citizens of Mysuru and outsiders must undergo test compulsorily and take treatment if they tested positive. 

Strict health guidelines must be followed by patients who are under home quarantine. It is good for home quarantine patients to keep oximeter at home to check the oxygen level time to time. They must contact doctors immediately if oxygen saturation level drops to less than 90, she said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching