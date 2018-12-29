A musical touch to Winter Festival…
Mysuru: As part of the ongoing Winter Festival, a music programme was held at the Palace premises here last evening where singer Ajay Warrier and troupe enthralled the gathering with popular Kannada film hits.

The Flower Show at the Palace premises embellished the ambience.

As a tribute to actor late Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Ajay rendered the hit song ‘Ee bhoomi bannada buguri’ from the movie Mahakshatriya with the most meaningful and thought-provoking lyrics.

MLA S.A. Ramdas (second from left) inaugurating the Musical Evening at Mysore Palace premises last evening organised as part of the ongoing Mysuru Winter Festival.

Indu Nagaraj drew a good applause rendering ‘Nambide ninna naadha devathe.’

Singer Vyasaraj, Shashikala Sunil and others too rendered melodious songs.

MLA S.A. Ramdas inaugurated the programme.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, Corporators B.V. Manjunath and Shoba, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Palace Accounts Officer Sayed Samiullah and others were present during the musical evening

December 29, 2018

