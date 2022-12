December 15, 2022

A.S. Raghu (77), a retired Scientific Officer, Department of Atomic Energy, Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu and a resident of Covai Care Tapovan Solace Apartment in Sharadadevinagar, passed away yesterday night.

He leaves behind his wife Usha, daughter Priya, son-in-law Srivatsa, grandsons, family members and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed after his daughter arrives from the US tomorrow, according to family sources.