A safe and low-key Bakrid
COVID-19, News

July 31, 2020

Children below 10 and people above 60 must mandatorily remain at homes: DC

Mysore/Mysuru: This Bakrid (tomorrow) will be celebrated in a simple and symbolic manner in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The State Government and District Administration has allowed Eid-ul-Azha prayers only in mosques, that too with a maximum of 50 people at a time and said mass prayers at Eidgah and other places are prohibited in view of COVID-19 outbreak. 

People visiting mosques for the prayers have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. State Minority Welfare and Wakf Department has stated that prayers would be allowed in mosques with the restriction that not more than 50 people should take part. If there were more people, the prayers should be performed in batches, the Department said in the order. 

At least six feet distance needs to be maintained while offering prayer. Thermal scanning needs to be done before entering the mosque. Hands need to be washed in soap or sanitisers. No one should touch the holy books in the mosque. Hand shaking and embracing to greet will also not be allowed. If any strangers are seen, their movement should be monitored, the order stated. 

Mass prayers should not be performed in any other places such as halls, community buildings and ‘Shadi Mahal’, the order added. Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that children below 10 and people above 60 must mandatorily remain at homes and must not come out for prayers. They must avoid coming out of the houses in the name of the festival, he added. 

Holding a series of meetings with the people, Moulvis and local voluntary organisations at various places including Milad Park on Ashoka Road, Nehru Park at Udayagiri and near mosques, Narasimharaja ACP Shivashankar and Devaraja ACP Shashidhar briefed the community members about celebrating the festival keeping in mind the COVID guidelines. 

People have extended cooperation while celebrating all festivals till now (during the lockdown). Similar co-operation is expected while celebrating Bakrid. It should be celebrated by respecting religious sentiments, they said.

