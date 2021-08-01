A welfare centre turns haven for drunkards, anti-social elements

August 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A welfare centre, which was meant for distribution of fruits and milk to pregnant women and children, has now become a haven for anti-social elements and drunkards.

Situated near Good Shepherd Convent on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, this dilapidated building of Subramanya Maternity and Children Welfare Fund, has been in very bad state since last seven years. The place is surrounded by wild growth of plants and filled with liquor bottles strewn in the premises. The compound wall around the building does not prevent anti-social elements from entering inside.

Built in 1932, this centre was providing fruits and milk to thousands of women and children. A new building can be constructed on the vacant land to open the welfare Centre which will benefit residents of adjoining areas. The officers concerned and elected representatives are not taking any interest in this regard, complained a resident.

This Civic Amenity (CA) site was allotted to Gunamba Maternity and Child Development Trust to build fruits and milk distribution Centre for pregnant women and children by the then City Improvement Trust Board (CITB now MUDA), but the Trust did it for a few years and stopped subsequently. In 2015, the MCC removed illegal structures built inside this building premises and protected the land and the plans to construct a zonal office or a Health Centre are yet to materialise.