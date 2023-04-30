AAP State President meets Mysuru District candidates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State President Prithvi Reddy, along with State Vice-President Ashok Mruthyunjaya, met the candidates from Mysuru District at AAP City Office near Jaganmohan Palace and briefed them about election arrangements. They are seen with Malavika Gubbivani (Chamaraja candidate), Dharmashree (NR), Jayashree (KR), Kiran Nagesh Kalyani (Chamundeswari), G.S. Rajesh (Varuna), Hanumaiah (Nanjangud), Siddaraju (T. Narasipur), Ravikumar (Hunsur), Murugesh (K.R. Nagar) and AAP District President Rangaiah.
Watched a recent TV news showing attempts by ‘Times Now’ TV reporters to meet Kejriwal and AAP members hired bouncers beating the reporters and snatched the Mike and camera! Looks like it is time to rename the party from AAP to AGP aka Aam Gunde Party. He is trying everything to hide his corruption and mismanagement . Nodoubt he is the greatest conman who hijacked Anna hazare movement and using it as s spring board to achieve his personal ambitions. He even strengthen Kalistani movement in Delhi and Punjab.