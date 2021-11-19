AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket
November 19, 2021

South African legend AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The Former South Africa captain thanked outgoing RCB skipper Virat Kohli and the entire team think tank for showing confidence in him. De Villiers had already announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all forms of cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly,” Villiers tweeted.

