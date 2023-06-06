Abhishek Ambarish weds Aviva Bidapa
June 6, 2023

Actress-turned-MP of Mandya Sumalatha Ambarish and late Rebel Star Ambarish’s actor-son Abhishek Ambarish tied the nuptial knot with Fashion Guru Prasad Bidapa’s daughter Aviva Bidapa at Bengaluru yesterday. Actors Rocking Star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit, who attended the marriage ceremony, are seen with the newly wed couple.

  1. Kalabeda, Kolabeda, Veerashivabeda, Vokkaligabeda says:
    June 9, 2023 at 12:43 am

    T”hese men bearded look like the ISIS LEADERS!
    “Actress-turned-MP of Mandya Sumalatha Ambarish-She still looks like the actress she was married to Hucche Gowda, with herheavy make up, and only idiots like the Gowdas in Mandya will elect such a person.

