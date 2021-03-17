Abhiyenthararu’s National Theatre Festival

March 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Abhiyenthararu, a theatre for Engineers, in association with Kannada and Culture Department, Bengaluru, has organised a 4-day Rashtriya Ranga Utsava (National Theatre Festival) at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira here from Mar. 18 to 21.

Renowned Film and Theatre Director M.S. Sathyu will inaugurate the Fest tomorrow (Mar. 18) at 6.30 pm. Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa and Kannada & Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa will be the guests of honour.

Dramas at 7 pm

Mar. 18

Play: Simhachalam Sampige (Kannada)

Troupe: Yuvashree, Bengaluru

Written by Vasudhendra; Directed by Shankar Ganesh

Mar. 19

Play: Khidki (Hindi)

Troupe: Abhinay Kalyan, Mumbai

Written and Directed by Abhijith Junjarao

Mar. 20

Play: Malavikagnimitra (Kannada)

Troupe: Rangaratha, Bengaluru

Written and Directed by Asif Kshatriya and Shwetha Srinivas

Mar. 21

Play: Investigation-SBC (English)

Troupe: Centre for Film and Drama, Bengaluru

Written by Sriram Iyer; Adapted and Directed by Prakash Belawadi

Music Events at 6 pm

Mar. 20: ‘Tatvarasa-nubhava’ – Tatvapada recitation by Devananda Varaprasad and troupe.

Mar. 21: Ghazal presentation by film and theatre music director Ramachandra Hadapad.