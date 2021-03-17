Abhiyenthararu’s National Theatre Festival
News

Abhiyenthararu’s National Theatre Festival

March 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Abhiyenthararu, a theatre for Engineers, in association with Kannada and Culture Department, Bengaluru, has organised a 4-day Rashtriya Ranga Utsava (National Theatre Festival) at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira here from Mar. 18 to 21.

Renowned Film and Theatre Director M.S. Sathyu will inaugurate the Fest tomorrow (Mar. 18) at 6.30 pm. Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa and Kannada & Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa will be the guests of honour.

Dramas at 7 pm

Mar. 18

Play: Simhachalam Sampige (Kannada)

Troupe: Yuvashree, Bengaluru

Written by Vasudhendra; Directed by Shankar Ganesh

Mar. 19

Play: Khidki (Hindi)

Troupe: Abhinay Kalyan, Mumbai

Written and Directed by Abhijith Junjarao

Mar. 20

Play: Malavikagnimitra (Kannada)

Troupe: Rangaratha, Bengaluru

Written and Directed by Asif Kshatriya and Shwetha Srinivas

Mar. 21

Play: Investigation-SBC (English)

Troupe: Centre for Film and Drama, Bengaluru

Written by Sriram Iyer; Adapted and Directed by Prakash Belawadi

Music Events at 6 pm

Mar. 20: ‘Tatvarasa-nubhava’ – Tatvapada recitation by Devananda Varaprasad and troupe.

Mar. 21: Ghazal presentation by film and theatre music director Ramachandra Hadapad. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching