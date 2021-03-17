Abhiyenthararu’s National Theatre Festival

Mysore/Mysuru: Abhiyenthararu, a theatre for Engineers, in association with Kannada and Culture Department, Bengaluru, has organised a 4-day Rashtriya Ranga Utsava (National Theatre Festival) at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira here from Mar. 18 to 21.
Renowned Film and Theatre Director M.S. Sathyu will inaugurate the Fest tomorrow (Mar. 18) at 6.30 pm. Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa and Kannada & Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa will be the guests of honour.
Dramas at 7 pm
Mar. 18
Play: Simhachalam Sampige (Kannada)
Troupe: Yuvashree, Bengaluru
Written by Vasudhendra; Directed by Shankar Ganesh
Mar. 19
Play: Khidki (Hindi)
Troupe: Abhinay Kalyan, Mumbai
Written and Directed by Abhijith Junjarao
Mar. 20
Play: Malavikagnimitra (Kannada)
Troupe: Rangaratha, Bengaluru
Written and Directed by Asif Kshatriya and Shwetha Srinivas
Mar. 21
Play: Investigation-SBC (English)
Troupe: Centre for Film and Drama, Bengaluru
Written by Sriram Iyer; Adapted and Directed by Prakash Belawadi
Music Events at 6 pm
Mar. 20: ‘Tatvarasa-nubhava’ – Tatvapada recitation by Devananda Varaprasad and troupe.
Mar. 21: Ghazal presentation by film and theatre music director Ramachandra Hadapad.
