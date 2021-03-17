MLA S.R. Mahesh invites GTD to lead JD(S) in the district
MLA S.R. Mahesh invites GTD to lead JD(S) in the district

March 17, 2021

Says ready to quit politics to pave way for the senior leader

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the candidates backed by his syndicate fared badly in the MyMUL (Mysuru Milk Union Limited) polls held yesterday, K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh invited Chamundeshwari  MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who has fallen out with JD(S) leaders and formed his own syndicate for MyMUL polls, to take over the reigns of the JD(S) in the district, for which he was ready to pave the way by quitting politics.

Addressing a press meet at his office near  Ramavilas Road here this morning, Mahesh, wondered why GTD was hating him when there is no valid reason. Inviting GTD to lead the party in the distinct, Mahesh said that he was willing to quit politics if GTD, who is much senior to him, take the lead for organising the party in the district.

Pointing out that GTD stayed away from voting in the MCC Mayoral polls held last month, despite the party’s whip, Mahesh said that he felt disappointed to learn that GTD, who was all along opposing the communal party (BJP), had chosen to join hands with the same party.

Noting that he finds no reason why GTD should target him, Mahesh said that GTD should recall the days when H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) had built the party in the district by taking everyone into confidence.

Accusing GTD of discarding party workers, Mahesh, referring to GTD’s recent comments that some JD(S) leaders had pained him, wanted to know which leader gave him what kind of pain. 

The K.R. Nagar MLA reiterated that he would leave the way for GTD if he was willing to lead the JD(S) in the district.

Referring to the outcome of MyMUL polls, in which the candidates backed by his syndicate were trounced by GTD syndicate, Mahesh said that 82 votes were found invalid, which cost his syndicate two seats.

Taking objection to GTD’s jibes against him, Mahesh said that he has so far refused to retaliate as GTD is a senior leader, who has been in politics for decades. Mahesh became emotional when he recalled the days when he, GTD, HDK and other top leaders worked together for organising the party in the district from grassroots level.

District JD(S) President Narasimhaswamy, City President K.T. Cheluvegowda, ZP Member S. Madegowda, Corporator SBM Manju, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh and others were present at the press meet.

