M.A. Ganapathy appointed as NSG Director General

March 17, 2021

Madikeri: Senior IPS officer from Kodagu district, Maneyapanda A. Ganapathy, has been appointed as the Director General of National Security Guard (NSG), an elite counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ganapathy, a 1986 batch IPS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, is currently Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

He has been appointed the NSG Director General from the date of joining the post and up to Feb. 29, 2024 i.e. date of his superannuation, a communiqué from Personnel Ministry said.

NSG is federal contingency world class zero error force to deal with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestation.

The NSG is specially equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is therefore, to be used only in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. It is based on the principles of excellence, speed, surprise, stealth, precision and accuracy. This is for the first time, an IPS officer from Kodagu has been appointed to such a top position in NSG.

Ganapathy hails from Kunda village near Ponnampet and is the son of advocate Maneyapanda S. Aiyappa (Vittal) and Premalatha, who has retired as a teacher.

Ganapathy completed his primary and secondary education in Kunda village and moved to Christian College in Chennai for a degree in economics. He completed his Post-Graduation at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

He was a 1986 batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre and after Uttarakhand was carved out of UP, he was designated as Uttarakhand cadre officer.

Ganapathy has served as a senior officer in different posts under the Ministry of Home Affairs. In 2016, he was appointed as the Director General of Police in Uttarakhand.

Ganapathy also headed the post of Special Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). In 1999, he served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and has served in security-sensitive locations such as Sonbhadra (the only district in India which borders four States — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar), Moradabad and Hardoi.