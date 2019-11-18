G.T. Devegowda asserts people of Hunsur are with his family

November 18, 2019

Mysuru: Declaring that he will not campaign for any party or candidate in the Dec.5 by-polls for Hunsur, Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA and former Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has asserted that the people of Hunsur have maintained close ties with his family for years.

Speaking to press persons after taking part in a programme at Kalamandira here on Saturday, GTD, who had once represented Hunsur Assembly segment, claimed that he had made his stance clear to JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy that he will not be part of any elections anymore.

Stating that Hunsur JD(S) candidate Devaralli Somashekar had visited him to seek his blessings, GTD said that he merely blessed Somashekar while also telling him that he will not be campaigning for him.

Maintaining that he was not in a political dilemma right now, he rubbished reports in a section of the press that he was secretly working to get the Hunsur BJP ticket for his son G.D. Harish Gowda. He further said that although there is immense pressure on him to field his son from Hunsur, he would not campaign for G.D. Harish Gowda too if he opts to contest the by-poll at the last minute.

Recalling his family’s association with Hunsur, GTD said that the Hunsur by-poll has come unexpectedly and he has chosen to stay neutral.

