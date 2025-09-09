Access to City Railway Station: A clarification’

September 9, 2025

Sir,

With reference to the report titled ‘Need better comfort, access at City Railway Station’ published in Star of Mysore dated 1.9.2025, it is clarified that there is no policy as such in place that restricts the entry of app-based cabs and autorickshaws from picking up or dropping off passengers at Mysuru City Railway Station.

Passenger convenience remains our foremost priority and necessary steps are in place to cater to public needs.

– Pruthvi S. Hullatti IRAS, Divisional Finance Manager & Public Relations Officer, SWR, Mysuru Division, Mysuru, 6.9.2025

