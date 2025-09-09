Don’t spoil natural beauty of Kukkarahalli Lake walking path
Voice of The Reader

Don’t spoil natural beauty of Kukkarahalli Lake walking path

September 9, 2025

Sir,

Kukkarahalli Lake is a beautiful ecosystem located in the heart of Mysuru city. It is home to a rich variety of species, including birds, insects, bats, reptiles, squirrels, crows and even some small wild cats. Occasionally, pigs manage to dig under the fence and enter the Lake premises and hundreds of stray dogs are also seen wandering around.

Kindly do not introduce any concrete construction in this beautiful natural park, as it would disturb the serene environment.

The only enhancement needed is to plant beautiful hedge plants all along the walking track.

As a reader rightly pointed out in her letter, paved interlock bricks are harmful to both the knees and the lower back. Therefore, please leave the mud track as it is and refrain from making any changes.

The only request is to install a good RO drinking water machine near the security cabin at all three gates for the convenience of walkers and visitors.

– Sanjay Kini, Mysuru, 27.8.2025

