Kala Saptami weekly cultural programme launched at JCAC

September 9, 2025

By Dr. Rama V. Bennur

To infuse Mysuru’s cultural calendar with weekly vibrancy, Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) in Vijayanagar 1st Stage has launched a new series titled ‘Kala Saptami’ — a weekly celebration of art and culture to be held every Wednesday.

These midweek soirees will showcase music, dance and other cultural performances, inviting art lovers to experience the diversity and depth of Indian performing arts.

JCAC, the modern, multi-faceted complex, is a unique hub of artistic expression, housing a cluster of auditoriums equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Designed to be a sanctuary for artistes and connoisseurs alike, JCAC features two open-air theatres, a fully air-conditioned indoor auditorium and seven expansive galleries, all adaptable for a wide range of cultural and artistic pursuits.

On Sept. 3, the inaugural event of ‘Kala Saptami’ was formally launched by Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy and Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, followed by a mesmerising performance titled ‘Laya Raga Samarpanam’ by the all-women ensemble ‘Sthree Thaal Tarang’ from Bengaluru.

At the heart of this ensemble is Vidushi Sukanya Ramgopal, an eminent ghata virtuoso known for her innovative explorations in rhythm (laya) and sound. Her musical experiments with various percussion instruments — from Tātha, Sushira and Ghana to Avanaddha vadya — reveal her commitment to both tradition and innovation. In her hands, the humble ghata transforms from a rhythm-keeper to a melody-maker. Through the unique concept of Ghata Tarang, she places 6 to 7 ghatas before her, each tuned to different pitches and performs ragas such as Kunthalavarali, Varamu and Valachi — blending rhythmic intricacy with melodic depth. Sukanya’s ensemble, notable for being entirely composed of women artistes, delivered a performance that was both sophisticated and accessible. She was accompanied by Vani Manjunath on flute and Lakshmi Rajashekhar & Deepika Sreenivasan on mridanga.

The concert opened with a Varna — ‘Vanajaksha’ in Raga Behag, composed by Vidwan T.R. Subramanyam. This was followed by a soulful invocation to Lord Ganesha through ‘Maha Ganapathim’ in Raga Nata, a beloved composition by Muthuswami Dikshitar enriched with imaginative kalpana swaras.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the Ghata Tarang segment. The piece ‘Anandam,’ composed by Sukanya in Kunthalavarali, marked the beginning of the melodic journey on ghata. With graceful alapana, vibrant swara kalpana and engaging neraval, the ghata revealed its melodic soul, blurring the lines between rhythm and raga.

Further compositions in Varamu and Valachi continued to captivate the audience, with energetic rhythmic support from Lakshmi and Deepika on the mridanga. The Thani Avarthana segment was particularly striking, as it featured a rhythmic dialogue between the mridangas, ghata and Sukanya’s own lively konnakol. Her creative approach — uttering jatis using swaras like ‘sa pa sa’ and even words like ‘Shiva Shiva’ and ‘Janardhana’ — was both entertaining and educational, drawing thunderous applause from the audience. The grand finale was a spirited Tillana in Raga Brindavanasaranga, bringing the curtain down on an evening that seamlessly blended tradition, innovation and artistic excellence.

With the launch of Kala Saptami, Mysuru has embraced a new tradition — one that promises to nourish the city’s cultural soul every Wednesday.