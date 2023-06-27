Accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: Technical panel to suggest remedial safety measures

June 27, 2023

PWD Minister seeks funds from Centre to construct flyover at Expressway-Mysuru Ring Road Junction

Bengaluru/Mandya: In response to a series of accidents that have occurred on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway taking away many precious lives, a Technical Committee will be formed to conduct a comprehensive study and provide recommendations for necessary improvements.

The decision to form the Committee was taken yesterday at a meeting of officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department (PWD) and elected representatives from Mandya, chaired by Agriculture and Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy at Vidhana Soudha in the State capital.

This Committee will diligently examine the grievances expressed by the public regarding various issues and improper practices related to the Expressway. Ultimately, their findings will be submitted to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi for approval to carry out remedial measures.

Furthermore, it was decided that the Chief Minister will chair a meeting to bring these issues to the attention of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

During the meeting, several concerns were raised, including the frequent occurrence of accidents, identification of accident-prone zones and challenges with water-logging on the main carriageway and service roads.

The ‘unscientific’ bypass road constructions, inadequate connecting roads and absence of electricity poles in rural areas were discussed along with malfunctioning street lights causing inconvenience to motorists during night-time, parking problems, the urgent need for ambulance services and the implementation of skywalks.

Elected representatives from Mandya told the meeting that accidents have increased due to the road divider being only 225 centimetres long instead of the standard 4 ft. It was suggested in the meeting that authorities should immediately rectify the situation and ensure proper drainage of rainwater and accumulation of sand on the road.

Toll collection

It was also noted that the relocation, entry, and exit paths of the electric transformers located alongside the road are unscientific. It was recommended to construct separate paths for toll collection and to facilitate the smooth movement of ambulances.

Additionally, questions were raised regarding the collection of toll despite incomplete road construction, prompting officials to provide detailed information on the toll collection agreement.

The issues surrounding footpaths and entry/ exit points in Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna were also brought up at the meeting.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish and legislators Dinesh Gooligowda, P.M. Narendraswamy, Madhu G. Madegowda, Ravikumar Ganiga and Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda were present on the occasion.