‘Achieve cent percent vaccination in district’

June 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District has been number one in Covid-19 vaccination in the State and District Health Officer has been asked to vaccinate every citizen in the District, said District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

Speaking to presspersons after seeking the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji here yesterday, he wanted the Health Department to achieve 100 percent vaccination as early as possible as free jab for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will begin from June 21.

The Minister said the State Government’s programme Vaidyara Nade-Halliya Kade has been useful in the detection of fresh cases of Corona in rural areas. The first stage of house-to-house health survey was over and the second round will be completed during this week. The number of Covid test has increased after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa gave permission for intensifying test to check the spread of pandemic in rural areas, he added.

Somashekar said that no matter whatever may the financial condition of the State, the Government had decided to distribute a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh to the BPL families that have lost its earning member due to COVID-19. The CM should be complimented for taking such a bold step in the current crisis.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, MLA L. Nagendra, ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman Appanna, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda and others were present.