Chief Minister to decide on Unlock 2.0 this evening

June 16, 2021

Bengaluru: Even as State BJP In-charge Arun Singh is scheduled to arrive in the State capital this evening in a bid to end the leadership row once and for all, amidst the reported demand for a change of guard by a section of the party, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the Government will take a decision on Unlock 2.0 in districts which have less number of cases, later in the evening today (June 16).

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Yediyurappa said that with Corona cases coming down gradually by the day, the Government will decide on details about Unlock 2.0 that will come to effect after the lockdown relaxations in the first phase ends on June 21.

Pointing out that the Government is working out plans for Unlock 2.0, he said that the first priority of the Government is to bring the deadly pandemic under complete control in the entire State.

Noting that the Government will consider phased unlocking in high caseload districts if the number of cases show a steady decline, Yediyurappa said that it is satisfactory to note that the number of cases as well as fatality rate has come down sharply in the State.

Replying to a question on the demand by disgruntled Legislators for the arrival of another observer along with State BJP in-charge Arun Singh, the Chief Minister said that any leader of the party can meet him when he arrives in Bengaluru for a three-day visit of the State on Wednesday evening.

Asserting that there is no confusion over leadership issue, he said that the party is united and he would continue to be the CM for the next two years.