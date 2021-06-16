A COVID Care Centre that stands apart

June 16, 2021

The 100-bed CCC is operational since June 1 at Farooqia D.Ed College in Udayagiri

By Mohan Kayaka

Mysore/Mysuru: Farooqia COVID Care Centre (CCC) set up at Udayagiri in city stands apart from other CCCs on multiple counts.

This 100-bed CCC, which became operational from June 1, has been set up at Farooqia D.Ed College in Udaygiri in association with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), MMA Hospital and other few public bodies and institutions.

The Centre is now providing treatment for COVID-infected inpatients along with free scanning facility and 24-hour ambulance service is available here for patients. On an average, over 10 COVID patients visit the facility for treatment every day. The centre has 27 oxygenated beds with separate wards for men, women, physically disabled persons and senior citizens. So far, 60 patients have been admitted to this CCC and over 30 patients have recovered and have been discharged. This well-equipped Care Centre also has a separate registration counter and parking facility.

Five doctors, nine nurses and over 25 volunteers are working in this centre in three shifts. The Centre has been divided into three Zones — Red Zone for providing treatment to infected patients while Orange Zone is reserved for medical and nursing staff members and Green Zone for patient registration, food distribution and store room.

Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food is being provided to all inpatients, three times a day. The Centre is also providing free medications and also carrying out blood test and CT scan for inpatients, all for free of cost.

The Centre, which has a team of well-trained medical experts, is managed under the guidance of former Mayor Ayub Khan.

MMA Hospital, Jamaat-e-Islami, MSF and other organisations as well as a host of individuals including former Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, Corporators Arif Hussain, Sawood Khan, Hasrathulla and others have also joined hands to support this noble endeavour.

Here, Corona-infected patients are getting treatment 24×7. Due to safety concerns, we have divided the Centre into three Zones. Medical staff as well as volunteers are working hard to serve these patients.—Dr. Farookh Imran, Nodal Officer, Farooqia COVID Care Centre

Even during the COVID first wave last year, we had established a COVID Care Centre at the same venue. During this second wave, we have more facilities here than last year. Infected patients are responding very well to the treatment here at Farooqia COVID Care Centre. —Ayub Khan, Former Mayor