ACP warns rowdy-sheeters at parade
June 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Devaraja Sub-Division Police held a rowdy parade yesterday morning and warned rowdy-sheeters not to indulge in anti-social activities.

Devaraja Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shanthamallappa under whose jurisdiction Alanahalli, Nazarbad, Lashkar, Udayagiri and Devaraja Police Stations falls, summoned131 rowdy-sheeters to Alanahalli Police Station and conducted the parade.

He conducted one-on-one enquiry and confirmed that the rowdy-sheeters were attending Court proceedings.

Warning the rowdy-sheeters of initiating legal action if they indulge in anti-social and illegal activities and if necessary they would be booked under Goonda Act, the ACP asked the rowdy-sheeters to refrain from illegal activities, mend their ways and lead a good life with their family members.

ACP Shanthamallappa told media persons that rowdy-sheeters coming under Devaraja Sub-Division were given instruction and summoned to Alanahalli Police Station, where they were advised to lead a decent life and shun illegal activities failing which stern action would by initiated against them.

Inspectors P.P. Santosh, Jeevan, P.K. Raju and T.B. Shivakumar, Sub-Inspectors and staff were present during the parade.

  1. Mann ki baat says:
    June 27, 2023 at 5:31 pm

    How meaningful is this stupid warning at a public parade? A rowdysheeter tuned minister and also the Chief minister had warned the police before and after they took the charge to protect the roadies. . That is a real warning that you can’t touch roadies and the business should go undisturbed.

