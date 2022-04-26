Activists oppose Nandini Booth near Kukkarahalli Lake Gate
News

Activists oppose Nandini Booth near Kukkarahalli Lake Gate

April 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmental activists under the banner of Parisara Samrakshana Samiti staged a demonstration in front of Kukkarahalli Lake Main Gate along the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Railway track behind Crawford Hall this morning in protest against the establishment of a Nandini Milk Booth close to the Gate.

Contending that the outlet has come up illegally with no sanction from the MCC, the protestors strongly objected to the Mysore University’s permission for the establishment of the booth. Arguing that the setting up of the outlet is violative of rules and norms, they said that the outlet will obstruct the view of the Lake and also hinder vehicular movement on the road that runs alongside. They further contended that the outlet is an environmental hazard as a lot of waste is generated out of it.

Urging the authorities to evict the outlet, they warned of themselves doing so if the authorities did not remove it within a week.

Activist Bhanu Mohan, farmer leaders Vidyasagar, Manju Kiran and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching