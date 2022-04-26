Activists oppose Nandini Booth near Kukkarahalli Lake Gate

April 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmental activists under the banner of Parisara Samrakshana Samiti staged a demonstration in front of Kukkarahalli Lake Main Gate along the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Railway track behind Crawford Hall this morning in protest against the establishment of a Nandini Milk Booth close to the Gate.

Contending that the outlet has come up illegally with no sanction from the MCC, the protestors strongly objected to the Mysore University’s permission for the establishment of the booth. Arguing that the setting up of the outlet is violative of rules and norms, they said that the outlet will obstruct the view of the Lake and also hinder vehicular movement on the road that runs alongside. They further contended that the outlet is an environmental hazard as a lot of waste is generated out of it.

Urging the authorities to evict the outlet, they warned of themselves doing so if the authorities did not remove it within a week.

Activist Bhanu Mohan, farmer leaders Vidyasagar, Manju Kiran and others were present.