CFTRI resumes offline short-term training programmes

April 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) is one of the largest R&D institutions devoted to Food Science and Technology under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research.

For the past two years, due to COVID-19 pandemic, not all offline Short Term Training (STC) programmes were being conducted at CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru. With improved situation, CFTRI is resuming all its short-term training courses in various subject areas of Food Technology and Food Processing.

The schedule of the 24 courses for 2022-23 has been hosted on the Institute website (www.cftri.res.in).

These courses are of short duration, but intensive and packed with lectures and demonstrations. Faculty members having vast experience in specific areas of Food Science and Technology handle these courses.

The demonstrations and practical classes are conducted in the state-of-the-art laboratories and pilot plants of CFTRI. Training includes theory and hands-on practical sessions on: Pest Management; Food Processing; Food Packaging; Food Safety Issues; Food Colours; Bakery Products; Flour Milling; Food Regulation; Edible Oil Extraction; Business Opportunities; Laboratory Animal Techniques; Animal Cell Culture; Product- making; Fruits and Vegetable Technologies; Chocolate Confectionery; Sensory Analysis; Probiotic Dairy Product Development; Solid Waste & Waste Water Management; Tools in Microbiology; Chromatographic Techniques; Food Analysis; Paddy & Rice Processing; Grain Processing; Nutri-Cereal Processing; Wine Fermentation and related areas to enhance the skills of eligible candidates.

These courses will be held from the second week of May 2022 onwards and ends during third week of January 2023 in different time intervals.

In addition to these courses, CFTRI also conducts tailor-made customised courses depending upon the requirement.

For details interested candidates can visit the website (www.cftri.res.in; https://cftri.res.in/skill_development) or contact Ph:0821-2514310 or e-mail:[email protected]