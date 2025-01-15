Actor Darshan visits Manipal Hospital

January 15, 2025

Undergoes medical review by Dr. Ajay Hegde, decision on operation after a week

Mysuru: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been staying at his farm house on T. Narasipur Road, after being granted permission by the Court to travel to Mysuru, visited Manipal Hospital in city this noon, along with his wife Vijayalakshmi for medical examination by well-known Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Ajay Hegde.

Darshan had visited Dr. Hegde on Dec. 25, 2024 at Kamakshi Hospital in Kuvempunagar. This was the second medical review by Dr. Hegde.

The actor, who has been suffering from L5 S1 disc prolapse due to which he had slight weakness in his left leg, was administered with epidural and nerve block injections and was advised to continue physiotherapy.

On his arrival at Manipal Hospital at 12.10 pm, Darshan was straight away taken to the Operation Theatre, where he was examined before being administered with the medication. The actor, who left the hospital at about 12.42 pm, went back to his farm house.

Sources said that the actor’s condition will be monitored for a week following which a decision on operating upon his injury would be decided. Sources also added that Darshan’s condition had improved compared to his previous visit.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Ajay Hegde said that Darshan would be examined after a week following which a decision would be taken on operating upon him.

The actor, who is on bail in Renukaswamy murder case, was earlier granted permission by 57th CCH Court in Bengaluru to stay in Mysuru till Jan. 5.

Later, Darshan’s advocates filed an application before the Court seeking the extension of the period. Following this, Darshan personally appeared before the Court which granted him permission to stay in Mysuru from Jan. 12 to 17. It is also believed that the actor, who wants to resume shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Devil’, would be moving Court again seeking special permission for extending his stay in Mysuru.