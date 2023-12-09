Actor Dhananjaya Brand Ambassador of LIDKAR: CM
News

Actor Dhananjaya Brand Ambassador of LIDKAR: CM

December 9, 2023

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah announced the name of Sandalwood actor Daali Dhananjaya as the Brand Ambassador of products of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Limited (LIDKAR) on Wednesday.

The official announcement was made during the 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar organised in front of Vidhana Soudha here, in the presence of Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and other leaders.

It is also for the first time that, LIDKAR, owned by the State Government, has been named a Ambassador and Dhananjaya holds the credit of being the first in the line. LIDKAR has over 50,000 artisan families involved in the industry and the Government has roped in Dhananjaya to promote the products further.

Managing Director of LIDKAR K.M. Vasundhara said: “We are happy to have Dhananjaya, the leading actor of Sandalwood, as our Ambassador. He enjoys fan base irrespective of class and even the Minister has given his consent to appoint him (Dhananjaya) as the Ambassador. The shooting for advertisement will start soon.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching