Actor Dhananjaya Brand Ambassador of LIDKAR: CM

December 9, 2023

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah announced the name of Sandalwood actor Daali Dhananjaya as the Brand Ambassador of products of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Limited (LIDKAR) on Wednesday.

The official announcement was made during the 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar organised in front of Vidhana Soudha here, in the presence of Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and other leaders.

It is also for the first time that, LIDKAR, owned by the State Government, has been named a Ambassador and Dhananjaya holds the credit of being the first in the line. LIDKAR has over 50,000 artisan families involved in the industry and the Government has roped in Dhananjaya to promote the products further.

Managing Director of LIDKAR K.M. Vasundhara said: “We are happy to have Dhananjaya, the leading actor of Sandalwood, as our Ambassador. He enjoys fan base irrespective of class and even the Minister has given his consent to appoint him (Dhananjaya) as the Ambassador. The shooting for advertisement will start soon.”