Suttur Jathra-2024 from Feb. 6 to 11

December 9, 2023

Registration open for mass marriage

Mysore/Mysuru: The Suttur Jathra Mahotsava-2024 of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi will be held in Suttur Srikshetra, Nanjangud taluk, from Feb. 6 to 11.

On Feb. 7, a free mass marriage has been organised as part of the Mahotsava. All sections of the society can participate in the ceremony. Mangalsutra, saree, blouse and toe rings for brides and Panche, Valli and Shirt pieces will be given free for bridegrooms.

The Mutt has made arrangement of ‘Prasadam’ for friends and relatives of bride and bridegroom who attend the marriage. Accommodation will also be provided on the previous day of the wedding.

Those interested in entering into wedlock at the free mass marriage can obtain the prescribed applications and submit the filled in forms with address and other necessary documents before Jan. 25 at Jathra Mahotsava Office, Mysuru or register at JSS Administrative Office, Suttur.

For details and registration contact Convenors R. Kumaraswamy on Mob: 94486-74702 or Veerabhadraiah on 97413-42222 or C. Mahadevaprasad on 94490-30588.