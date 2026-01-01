Actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeepa visits city theatre

January 1, 2026

Fans go frenzy to see ‘Abhinaya Chakravarti’

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the successful run of his new release ‘Mark,’ Kannada film actor Sudeepa visited Sangam theatre on Chandragupta Road in city yesterday.

Sudeepa, who is popular as ‘Kiccha’ among his fans, told media persons, that he was grateful to his fans, for making the film a grand success, despite the menace of piracy, that is being dealt with legally.

“I came to Mysuru with lots of love to watch the movie. I am not able to remember, when was the last film I watched here. Barring the shooting time, I rarely visit this place. I will make time and watch the film with fans any other time,” assured actor Sudeepa.

Sudeepa, who earlier had plans to watch the movie amidst spectators, had to change his plans, owing to technical issues at the theatre.

Earlier, Sudeepa had a brief halt at Hotel Sandesh The Prince, where a large number of his fans had turned up. They raised slogans Kiccha… Kiccha.

He later visited the Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and had the darshan of the deity.