Vishwakarma Amarashilpi Jakanachari Samsmarana Day: Protest erupts over absence of elected representatives

January 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Venting their ire over the absence of elected representatives despite official invitations for the Vishwakarma Amarashilpi Jakanachari Samsmarana Day event today, members of the Vishwakarma community staged a sit-in protest on the steps of Kalamandira this morning.

The event, organised jointly by the District Administration, Kannada & Culture Department and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), was scheduled to begin at the at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises at 10.30 am.

However, none of the invited elected representatives turned up even after 12 noon, triggering widespread anger among Vishwakarma community leaders who had made all arrangements for the programme.

Upset over the delay and what they termed official apathy, community leaders walked out of the hall and staged a demonstration, protesting the indifferent attitude of the elected representatives who failed to attend the programme on time.

After some time, MLC C.N. Manjegowda arrived at the venue. He was immediately surrounded by community leaders, who questioned the political and administrative indifference towards the event.

However, his attempts to pacify the protesters failed, with community members insisting that the Deputy Commissioner, the MP and other elected representatives should attend an official programme of such importance.

Minutes later, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda arrived at Kalamandira and, after prolonged discussions, succeeded in convincing the Vishwakarma community leaders. Following this, the programme finally commenced at around 1 pm, with protesters returning to the hall.

However, in an open expression of resentment, community leaders were heard stating that this was not the first instance of elected representatives and officials showing negligence towards the Amarashilpi Jakanachari commemorative event.

Apart from MLA K. Harishgowda and MLC C.N. Manjegowda, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, Kannada & Culture Department Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and Assistant Director Sudarshan were present.