Addanda C. Cariappa takes charge as Rangayana Director

December 31, 2019

Mysuru: Senior theatre personality Addanda C. Cariappa took charge as the 18th Director of Rangayana, Mysuru, after offering floral tributes to the portrait of theatre repertory’s Founder-Director B.V. Karanth in the Director’s Office at Rangayana here this morning.

Speaking to presspersons, Cariappa said that it was the blessings of his parents and his over 30 years of dedicated service to the theatre that had brought him to the post. Noting that he was delighted to become the Director, he said he would give his best to take the theatre repertory to much greater heights.

Maintaining that he had only aspired for the post, but had not expected it, he said that he was satisfied with his work of promoting theatre in Kodagu, which was not an easy task.

Admitting that the National Theatre Festival Bahuroopi is a challenge, Cariappa said that Bahuroopi should have been organised during Sankranti, but this year it has been deferred due to the delay in the appointment of the Director. Although the festival may be delayed, it will be ensured that the event will be organised as a prime theatre festival of the country, he remarked and added that he will be holding a meeting with senior Rangayana artistes later this afternoon to discuss the ways to take Bahuroopi to every nook and corner of the country.

Replying to a question on the removal of Rangayana Directors even before completion of their term, he said that the heads of all cultural Institutions like Rangayana should be allowed to complete their terms, as they will have chalked out programmes for 3 years. The removal of heads of cultural Institutions with change in Government will hurt the plans envisaged by them, he said while asserting that the Directors of any Cultural Authority, including Rangayana should not be disturbed till the completion of their term. Even Baragur Ramachandrappa Committee too had recommended the same to the Government, he said .

Replying to another question on whether his political affiliations with the BJP had helped him in occupying the top post, Cariappa said that as an individual he has been in politics, engaging himself in social work. “I have contributed a lot for promoting theatre in Kodagu along with my wife Anitha, also a theatre artiste and the Government recognising my work for theatre has appointed me to the post out of trust,” he said.

Replying to another question on whether there will be more Kodava plays in Rangayana, he said that ‘Rangabhoomi’ is in itself a language and as such there is no particular language for theatre. Asserting that many Kodava plays have been staged at Rangayana in the past, he stressed that languages such as Kodava, Tulu and Konkani are brotherly languages of Kannada and as such any harm to these languages will certainly hurt Kannada.

Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunswamy, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa and others were present on the occasion.

Thereafter, Cariappa addressed Kodava Samaja members and Rangayana artistes at Bhoomigeetha, where a one-minute silence was observed as a mark of tribute to the departed Pejawar Mutt Seer.

Recalling the history of Rangayana since its inception in 1989, he said in a lighter vein how he married Anitha, who was a Rangayana artiste then.

Pointing out that Kodagu’s most acclaimed poet Appacha Kavi was inspired by Mohammad Peer, a professional theatre artiste from Mysuru in those times, Cariappa recounted his association with the theatre for over three decades.

Declaring that he will not be carried away by the top post, he assured that he would work honestly for bringing more name and fame for the city’s theatre repertory. Likening the work in Rangayana as that of a farmer, he said that a perfect co-ordination between all those involved was needed for bringing out the best of Rangayana.

Mysuru Kodava Samaja President K.K. Belliappa, Secretary M.M. Ponnappa, former Presidents Dr. A.A. Kuttappa and K.A. Cariappa, Corporator M.U. Subbaiah, actor Jadhav, noted theatre personality Nanda Halemane, senior Rangayana artiste Hulugappa Kattimani and others were present on the occasion.

Former Rangayana Directors

B.V. Karanth (1989), Y.K. Muddukrishna (1995-Incharge), C. Basavalingaiah (1996), Prasanna (2001), K.T. Chikkanna (2003-Incharge), Chidambara Rao Jambe (2004), K.T. Chikkanna (2008-Incharge), Dr. B. Jayashree (2009), K.T. Chikkanna (2009-Incharge), Lingadevaru Halemane (2010), B.T. Munirajaiah (2011-Incharge), Dr. B.V. Rajaram (2011), K.R. Ramakrishna (2013-Incharge), H. Janardhan (2013), K.A. Dayanand (2016-Incharge), M.S. Archana (2017-Incharge), Bhagirathi Bai Kadam (2017).

