ADGP Alok Kumar inspects traffic system, holds meeting in city

July 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar, addressed a meeting of Traffic Police Officers from Mysuru City, along with officers from NHAI, PWD and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at the Conference Hall of the City Police Commissioner’s Office this afternoon. City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCPs Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi and others were present.

Yesterday, Alok Kumar had stayed overnight in the city after inspecting the Access Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway stretch at Srinivasapura in Ramanagara, and a few places in Mandya and from Siddalingapura to Manipal Hospital Junction, falling under Narasimharaja Traffic Police jurisdiction.

During the inspection, ADGP Kumar also gathered information on the rate of accidents, particularly after the Expressway’s commissioning in March this year, within the Narasimharaja Traffic Police’s area of responsibility.

In addition to this, he conducted an inspection of traffic signals, circles and junctions within the city without prior notification to the jurisdictional Police.

In a separate context, ADGP (Prisons) Malini Krishnamurthy is also present in the city and held a meeting with officers at the Central Prison in Mysuru.