Commissioning of Kesare Waste Processing Plant this week

July 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant step towards enhancing waste management practices, Mysuru is all set to witness the commencement of operations at its new state-of-the-art Waste Management Plant in Kesare. The authorities at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are optimistic about the positive impact the Kesare Plant will have on the city’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

The Solid Waste Management Plant, built at a cost of Rs. 23.37 crore on an 11-acre land, boasts the capacity to recycle over 200 tonnes of dry waste per day. Initially, the Plant will operate on a trial basis, processing 50 tonnes of waste daily.

Given that Mysuru generates over 500 tonnes of solid waste each day across its 65 wards, managing this waste has been a herculean task for the MCC.

The city has faced challenges in securing the ‘Cleanest City’ rank in recent years due to vast mounds of legacy waste. However, with the Kesare Plant coming into operation, Mysuru aims to improve its Swachh Bharat rankings and reclaim its position as a leading clean city.

The Kesare Plant’s strategic location will allow it to manage solid waste from MCC Zone 5, 7, 8 and 9, along with a portion of Zone 6, which predominantly falls under the Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency. Several areas, including Rajivnagar, N.R. Mohalla, Azeez Sait Nagar, Shanthinagar, Ghousianagar, Naidu Nagar and nearby areas, will benefit from this initiative.

To ensure a seamless operation, machines to process waste were installed a fortnight ago and personnel, including machine operators, have been appointed and trained to handle waste from the designated wards.

The MCC also conducted an orientation programme for Pourakarmikas, sanitary supervisors, and door-to-door waste collectors, emphasising the importance of collecting segregated solid and wet waste as the Kesare Plant becomes operational.

Upon the commencement of Kesare Plant’s operations, waste generated under MCC Zonal Offices 7 and 8 and two wards each from Zonal Offices 5 and 9 in Narasimharaja Constituency, will be directed to Kesare.

This shift will alleviate pressure on the Solid Waste Management Unit (Excel Plant) at Sewage Farm premises in Vidyaranyapuram. As the Kesare Plant can process over 200 metric tonnes of waste, the Vidyaranyapuram Plant will be gradually closed and the more than 7 lakh tonnes of legacy waste will have to be lifted from there. Additionally, works on Solid Waste Treatment and Recycling Plant at Rayanakere are progressing and are expected to be completed within two or three months. Rayanakere Plant will have the capacity to clear 200 tonnes of waste per day and is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 9.2 crore. Kesare Plant’s pivotal role in transforming city’s waste management system into an efficient, scientific and environmentally friendly approach cannot be understated. It signifies a crucial step towards Mysuru rejoining other cities that have adopted the best practices in waste management.