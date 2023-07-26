Chunchanakatte Waterfall offers breathtaking views

July 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Nestled in the tranquil landscapes of Mysuru district, Chunchanakatte Falls, also known as Dhanushkoti Waterfall, is mesmerising tourists with its splendid views.

Located around 55 kilometres from Mysuru, this captivating waterfall near K.R. Nagar is drawing visitors from far and wide, seeking respite in the lap of nature. It offers a breathtaking view as the Cauvery River — originating from Talacauvery and before reaching the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam — plunges from a height of over 60 feet, resembling milk foam.

Heavy rainfall in Kodagu has swelled the Cauvery River, making it a magnificent sight to witness. Tourists flock to the spot to capture the magical moments on their cameras and smartphones. The cascade creates a soothing ambience, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the enchanting aura of nature.

Though the waterfall looks enticing, it is dangerous and the local Panchayat administration has been advising the visitors to exercise caution while enjoying the falls, as the water flows with great force due to a private company’s electricity production located 300 metres away from the Chunchanakatte Falls.

The administration has put in place security measures to ensure the safety of tourists. Despite the sound of sirens before water release, some have lost their lives by venturing into the sides of places where water flows at great speed. The water current is too strong and even boats get swept away due to sheer force.

‘Ramayana’ connection

Chunchanakatte Falls holds a significant mythological connection, with legends claiming that the Seetha Devi ‘madu’ (whirlpool) was a bathing spot for Seetha Devi during the Ramayana era. The story goes that while Seetha Devi bathed in this serene location, Lord Ram’s brother, Lakshman, accidentally came near the place without realising her presence.

To prevent any inadvertent sightings, Seetha Devi is said to have built a protective wall with boulders around the whirlpool. Another legend says that when Lakshman entered the area, Seetha Devi walked a few steps to avoid being seen and the boulders automatically formed a protective wall around her.

The presence of the nearby Anjaneya, Kodandarama and Seetha Devi Temples adds to the sacredness of the place, attracting pilgrims seeking spiritual solace.

Statue of Anjaneyaswamy

Adding to the allure of the region, a massive 31-ft statue of Lord Anjaneyaswamy has been installed in Chunchanakatte village, crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj and his team from Mysuru.

This magnificent monolith stands as a symbol of reverence and devotion, drawing devotees from various parts of the country. The grand statue, made from black schist (Krishna Shile) and weighing 28 to 30 tonnes, is an architectural marvel that adds spiritual significance to the natural beauty of the region.

Chunchanakatte Falls stands as a captivating destination that showcases the beauty of nature in all its grandeur. The charm of the cascading waterfall, the sacredness of the surrounding temples and the rich cultural heritage of the locality create an unforgettable experience for every visitor.