Adichunchanagiri Seer takes a break; visits KRS, Nagarahole
News

Adichunchanagiri Seer takes a break; visits KRS, Nagarahole

August 24, 2021

Srirangapatna/Hanagodu: Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, popular as Chuncha Shree, took a break from his hectic schedule to visit the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya yesterday. He later visited the Nagarahole National Park too for a safari. 

Accompanied by Sri Ramananda Swamiji of Gujarat and Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji and other Seers, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji arrived at the KRS Dam yesterday morning and spent some time on the Dam that is nearing its full capacity. 

The Seers were taken around the Dam by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officers and they explained the history, present situation, storage and water release mechanism of the Dam. Later, the Seer prayed for a few moments in front of the Goddess Cauvery statue. 

The Seers then proceeded towards Nagarahole National Park and landed at Veeranahosalli Gate. They were accorded a warm welcome by Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) Chairman M. Appanna. They went on a  safari in JLR vehicles and enjoyed the beauty of nature and its wild side for over three hours.

