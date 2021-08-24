Kavadi suffers fracture in wild elephant attack

August 24, 2021

Hunsur: A Kavadi suffered a fracture on his hand when a wild elephant suddenly attacked him while he was undertaking radio collaring of elephants along with others at Veeranahosahalli Range in Nagarahole National Park on Saturday.

The Kavadi, who sustained fracture on his left hand, is Idayath of Mathigod Elephant Camp. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

In a bid to prevent man-animal conflicts, the Forest Department had undertaken radio collaring of wild elephants which were creating problems in forest borders.

On Saturday, the Forest staff, with the help of tamed elephants Arjuna, Gopalaswamy, Bheema, Srikanta and Mahendra of Mathigod Elephant Camp was conducting operation at Mantalli Tuppadakola Forest area, when they spotted a wild elephant.

When the staff tried to tranquilise the wild elephant, it escaped and tried to attack Idayath, who tripped and fell while trying to escape and broke his left hand. As the other staff began to shout and make noise, the wild elephant fled into the forest.

Idayath was rushed to Hunsur General Hospital, where he was provided first-aid and was later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

Forest officials said that Idayath is being given necessary medical treatment and there was no need to panic. The wild elephant, which tried to attack Idayath, has been radio collared, the official added.