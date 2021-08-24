BJP Yuva Morcha activists attempt to siege Congress Bhavan

August 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan’s remark that RSS leaders are the real Talibanis, activists of BJP Yuva Morcha from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar tried to lay siege to the Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station yesterday.

The activists who converged at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram, marched in a procession towards the Congress Bhavan, raising slogans against R. Dhruvanarayan, who is also a former Chamarajanagar MP. But they were stopped by the Police at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Circle) on JLB Road and taken into custody.

Addressing the protesters, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa urged Dhruvanarayan to tender an open apology for his baseless remarks. The party will intensify the protest if the KPCC working president fails to apologise, he warned.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra who addressed the protesting Yuva Morcha activists at Metropole Circle, said that RSS is a symbol of patriotism.

Asserting that the country is safe because of RSS and the BJP and not the Congress, he urged Dhruvanarayan to immediately withdraw his remark.

Maintaining that Congress leaders were making such remarks only to please Sonia Gandhi and the Congress High Command, Nagendra charged the Congress of instigating terrorists and separatists to indulge in militancy.

Strongly condemning the remarks of Dhruvanarayan, Nagendra said that the former MP must feel ashamed of making such a baseless remark against the RSS, which has stood for patriotism since decades. He warned that the people of the country would teach a lesson to Congress leaders for making such irresponsible and loose remarks.

Tight Police security

As the BJP Yuva Morcha activists continued their march towards the Congress Bhavan, the Police erected barricades at Metropole Circle as a measure to stop them from proceeding further. But as the activists tried to breach the barricades, the Police took them into custody and sent them in Police vans to the Oval Grounds, from where they were let off after sometime.

State BJP Yuva Morcha office-bearers Dheeraj Prasad and Jayashankar, City President M.J. Kirangowda, Rural President Vijaykumar, Chamarajnagar District President Pranay and others took part in the protest.