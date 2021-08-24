Govt. yet to receive caste census report: Minister
August 24, 2021

Udupi: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday said that the Government will take a final decision on releasing the caste-based socio-economic census report once the report is submitted by the State Backward Classes Commission.

Speaking to media he said that earlier when in Opposition in the Legislative Council, he too had demanded release of the report.

Poojary said that some cases relating to the census are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

On the report, Commission Chairman H. Jayaprakash Hegde said that it is in the evaluation stage. Once the report is ready and submitted to the Government, an appropriate decision will be taken on releasing the findings.

The census had been done in 2015 by the Congress Government headed by then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. The aim was to ascertain the socio-economic status of various castes in view of passage of the 127th Constitution Amendment Bill to restore the power of States to decide quotas in Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

