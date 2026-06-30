Adjustment politics has cost BJP in State: Kumar Bangarappa 

June 30, 2026

Mandya: Disgruntled BJP leader and former Minister Kumar Bangarappa said that “BJP has failed to function effectively as a prominent Opposition Party in the State due to adjustment politics.”

Speaking to media persons here yesterday, Kumar Bangarappa, who has identified himself with a faction of leaders, vociferously opposing State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, without taking the name of Vijayendra said that the Party President, who is responsible for the organisational activities, was not delivering on expected lines.

Making a pointed attack in the back of subsequent defeats in the recently held elections to State Legislative Council due to cross voting and by-polls to Bagalkot and Davangere South Assembly Constituencies, Kumar Bangarappa suggested that the internal bickering, if any, should be resolved.

Moreover, a senior leader like former Minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal and others should be taken into confidence for the cause of protecting internal democracy within the party, he stated.

BJP will return to power in 2028: He exuded confidence that BJP will return to power in 2028 Assembly elections, as the political weather was in favour of saffron party, owing to the strong wave of anti-incumbency against Congress in Karnataka.

The States having common party Governments both at the State and the Centre shall be witnessing accelerated growth, he opined.

Echoing the concerns of farmers and ally JD(S) leaders, who have been vehemently opposing Bidadi Township Project, Kumar Bangarappa wanted Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to shed his ego. Such huge projects requiring vast tracts of land can be planned at arid regions of the State like Tumakuru and Hassan, he suggested.