Admission to 6th std.

The SC Welfare Department has invited applications from eligible students of SC community for admission to sixth standard in prestigious schools of the district. Students can collect the prescribed application at the Office of the Project Co-ordinator, Integrated Tribal Development Project, SC Welfare Office, at Mysuru, Hunsur, H.D. Kote, T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and Periyapatna taluks and the Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, K.R. Nagar taluk. Filled in applications, along with relevant documents, must be submitted to respective offices before May 25. For details, call Ph: 0821-2427140].
