Advocate arrested for post against Field Marshal Cariappa, Gen. Thimayya

November 23, 2024

Mysuru-Kodagu MP, Kodagu Legislators and Kodava Sahitya Academy condemn derogatory remarks

Mysuru: An advocate from Madikeri, K.R. Vidyadhar, was arrested by the Suntikoppa Police in Kodagu district last evening for posting derogatory comments about Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, India’s first Commander-in-Chief of the Army, and General K.S. Thimayya, a former Chief of Army Staff.

He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Madikeri late last night. After hearing the public prosecutor, the Judge granted conditional bail, leading to Vidyadhar’s release.

Vidyadhar, known for his association with several social organisations in Kodagu, allegedly created a fake account under the name ‘Srivatsa Bhat’ to post objectionable comments. Reports suggest that this account had previously been used to disseminate communal hate messages, but no complaints were filed until now, leaving his identity undiscovered.

The arrest came after various Kodava organisations, including the Bengaluru Kodava Samaja and the Kodagu District BJP, lodged complaints. Acting on these complaints, Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan formed a special team, leading to Vidyadhar’s apprehension through a swift operation by the Suntikoppa Police.

The offensive remarks were reportedly made in a WhatsApp group, Saptha Sagara (Kadalu). The Bengaluru Kodava Samaja registered a complaint at the R.T. Nagar Police Station on Nov. 21, while the Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Kodava Okkoota (FMCKO), represented by its President M.K. Uthappa, filed a complaint at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police Station.

In Gonikoppa, United Kodava Organisation (UKO) President Kokkalemada Manju filed another complaint, while Chamera Dinesh Belliappa of Kodavaamera Kondata lodged a grievance directly with the Kodagu SP. Cases have been registered under Sections 192, 353(2), and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigations underway.

The incident drew widespread condemnation. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar issued a strong statement, calling the remarks “utterly unacceptable.” He stated, “The sacrifices and contributions of Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya to India’s security are unparalleled and deserve the highest respect. I urge the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.”

Prominent leaders, including Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda, Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, MLC Suja Kushalappa, and Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy President Ajjinikanda Mahesh Nachaiah, also condemned the remarks and called for immediate Police action.