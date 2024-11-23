Financial aid under Vidyasiri to be hiked to Rs. 2,000

November 23, 2024

CM presents Pratibha Puraskar during Kanaka Jayanti

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the monthly financial assistance to students under ‘Vidyasiri’ scheme will be hiked to Rs.2,000 from the existing Rs.1,500.

He was speaking at the Pratibha Puraskar and felicitation programme organised by Sri Kanakadasa Jayantyotsava Samiti as part of Kanaka Jayanti at Kanaka Bhavan in Siddarthanagar here yesterday.

Asking the students not to practise casteism, Siddaramaiah said that the younger generations should come to the help of the downtrodden, exploited and oppressed communities.

Pointing out that great saints like Kanakadasa and Basavanna strived for building an egalitarian society, the CM said that casteism has still prevailed because the Backward Classes are lacking in academic, economic and social strength.

“Casteism has prevailed because of a few vested interests who want the class system to exist. Castesim will vanish if everyone is economically, academically and socially empowered. Kuvempu has said that people are born ‘Vishwamanava’, but will gradually become ‘Alpamanava’. We should always think about being Vishwamanava in the true sense,” the CM said.

Stating that there is some sort of talent in everyone, he said that talent is not the asset of anyone. “One will come to the forefront if his/her talent is recognised and encouraged. Swami Vivekananda had said that unearthing the hidden talent in everyone is the real education. Those who get education must inculcate discipline and principles,” he noted.

Stressing on the need for making life purposeful between birth and death, Siddaramaiah said he was satisfied with the way he came up in his 78 years of life.

Stating that scoring 95 percent marks is not easy, he said that anything can be achieved by determination and dedication.

“I was also a topper until SSLC. But I slipped in my academics, passing out PUC and B.Sc in second class. This may be because I changed over to English medium from Kannada medium. But it is important that I did not fail in any exams,” he said.

Responding to the demand of Kanakadasa Jayantyotsava Samiti for installing a statue of Kanakadasa in the city, Siddaramaiah said he has directed District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa to find a suitable location for the same.

International Yoga exponent Prakash, Shooter Chaitra, sportsperson D. Sinchana and Meghana, who bagged three Gold Medals in M.Sc (Statistics) were felicitated on the occasion.

Also, Pratibha Puraskar was presented to meritorious students who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC in the past two years.

Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha Shakha Mutt Seer Shivanandapuri Swamiji graced the occasion.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, former MLAs H.P. Manjunath and M.K. Somashekar and others were present.