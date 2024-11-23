November 23, 2024

District Minister chairs meeting at ZP Hall

Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa chaired a meeting at ZP Hall in city this morning on integrated development of Mysuru in the next 50 years, taking into consideration the rising population and with it the pressures on infrastructure development.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Mahadevappa said that suggestions from members of the public have been invited on preparing an action plan for Mysuru’s development in the next 50 years.

Pointing out that the population of Mysuru city is growing by the day enormously, he said that lack of a planned and well-knit action plan will severely inconvenience the citizens in the coming years.

He stressed on the need for better and wholesome co-ordination between TMCs, CMCs and the MCC for planned development of Mysuru taking into consideration the next 50 years of growth.

NR MLA Tanveer Sait, in his address, said that the vision of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas was mainly responsible for the city’s growth over the years.

Stating that the three CDPs (Comprehensive Development Plans) prepared lacked clarity, he said that none of the CDPs matched the other. Calling for a complete revision of the CDP, the MLA called for a plan of action for distribution of funds for all the 65 MCC Wards.

He also took strong objection for permitting more than 8 Layouts in Chamundi Hill surroundings. He also wondered what all had happened to Mysuru Agenda Task Force.

Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Founder Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy demanded formation of Ward Committees for transparency. Calling for a proper co-ordination between Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Government Departments, he said that those who prepared the CDP earlier were not experts.

Stating that appointment of experts who have a thorough knowledge of urban development should be part of the CDP preparation, he stressed on the need for a plan of action for whatever initiatives that the MCC and other authorities come up with.

Former Mayor R. Lingappa bemoaned that the authorities seemed to have forgotten the past city Mayors in chalking out Dasara programmes this year.

Suresh Kumar Jain of Mysore Industries Association (MIA) urged for formation of Industrial Town Authority for faster industrial growth of the city.

Former Mayor B.K. Prakash opined that generation of resources was key for meeting sewage, sanitation, waste collection and other civic amenities challenges, with the city growing fast in all the four directions.

Activist Ugra Narasimhegowda wanted the Government not to give sanction for Private Layouts around the city. Arguing that MUDA should form Layouts and distribute sites to the waiting and deserving applicants, he demanded that bus stands be constructed in all four directions of the city.

Contending that such an idea will de-congest the city, he suggested that Bio-Gas Plants be set up for manufacturing organic manure using 500 Tonnes of wet wastes collected daily in the city.

Heritage expert Prof. Rangaraju said that 18 prominent roads of the city have been identified as heritage roads. Taking strong objection for construction of commercial complexes along these roads, he said that this must stop, as otherwise, Mysuru will lose its heritage character and identity. He also wanted clearing of encroachments on 16 Rajakaluves of the city.

Historian Prof. Nanjaraj Urs expressed concern that more economic development of Mysuru will result in the city losing its heritage sheen.

Stressing on the need for saving the rich heritage of Mysuru that has been maintained for centuries, he also expressed concern over the developments going on atop Chamundi Hill.

Asserting that there is no other heritage city like Mysuru in the entire State, he bemoaned the environmental deterioration of Karanji Lake and Kukkarahalli Lake over the years.

He also warned against making Mysuru a wholly commercial city just like other mega cities in the country, as it would destroy the very identity of the city, which is known as the ‘City of Palaces.’

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy cautioned the authorities against handing over more Residential Layouts and Extensions to MCC as maintenance will become all the more difficult due to lack of funds. He also wanted preparation of a new DPR for overall growth and infrastructure development of Mysuru and allocation of money for the same.

Many other residents of the city too came up with their views and suggestions on how Mysuru should be developed in the next 50 years.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs G.T. Devegowda & K. Harishgowda, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, A.H. Vishwanath & K. Vivekananda and others were present at the meeting.