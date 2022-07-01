After 3 quakes since June 23, Two more quakes hit parts of Kodagu this morning

July 1, 2022

No need to panic as intensity observed is low: KSNDMC Experts

Madikeri: Two earthquakes measuring 1.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale shook parts of Kodagu this morning. While the first quake was felt at 1.15 am, the second one was felt at 10.47 am, which have been recorded by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

According to the KSNDMC notes released this morning, the first quake had a magnitude of 1.8 and the epicentre is 5.2 km north-west of M. Chembu village, Paraje Gram Panchayat of Madikeri taluk.

The quake occurred at 01.15 am and the seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre is observed as low. Tremors were felt up to a maximum radial distance of 20-30 km from the epicentre.

The second quake with 2.1 magnitude was felt at 10.47 am and the seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre is observed as low. Tremors were felt up to a maximum radial distance of 20-30 km from the epicentre.

“This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is low,” both the KSNDMC notes said.

Five quakes jolt parts of Kodagu since June 23

It may be recalled that the first quake was reported on June 23 when an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Hassan district and tremors were felt in Madikeri and Kushalnagar taluks.

The second quake was reported on June 26 and it measured 2.3 on the Richter Scale. Many areas of Madikeri taluk and Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border areas experienced tremors.

The third quake was reported on June 28 and it measured 3.0 on the Richter Scale. Tremors were experienced in several places including Madikeri, Bhagamandala, Kakkabbe, Lakkunda Kadu, Napoklu, Karike, Sampaje, Kundacheri, Koynadu, Makkandur, Haleri, Galibeedu, Monnangeri, Udayagiri, Kaloor, Devastoor and parts of Sullia-Kodagu border.

The fourth quake was reported today (July 1) which measured 1.8 on the Richter Scale. Tremors were felt at 9.4 km N North-West of Karike Gram Panchayat and 11.5 km West of Sampaje hobli in Madikeri taluk and also at 11 km South-East of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

The fifth quake was also reported today at 10.47 am and it measured 2.1 on the Richter Scale. Tremors were felt at 9.1 km N North-West of Karike Gram Panchayat and 11.6 km West of Sampaje hobli in Madikeri taluk and also at 11.3 km South-East of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.