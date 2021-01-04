After adopting 10 Govt. Schools, UoM adopts six villages

January 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Contributing its mite to ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’, the Centre’s village development programme, the University of Mysore (UoM) has adopted six villages in Hanur Taluk, Chamarajanagar District.

Speaking to reporters at Crawford Hall in city this morning, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said, “We have adopted six villages coming under six Gram Panchayats in Hanur taluk and the University will strive for the overall development of these villages.

The programme aims to involve reputed higher educational institutions in the process of indigenous development of self-sufficient and sustainable village clusters.

The villages are Sebinakote in Lokkanahalli Gram Panchayat (GP), Huyilathha in P.G. Palya GP, Odakehalla in MM Hills GP, Ramegowdanahalli in Ponnachi GP, Soolekobe in Minyam GP and Gullada Bayalu in Huttur GP have been adopted for the initiative, he explained.

Under the programme, the University will address the development challenges of the villages through participatory processes and appropriate technologies will be used to accelerate sustainable growth, he added. “We want to create a virtuous cycle between the society and an inclusive academic system by providing knowledge and practices for emerging professions and upgrade the capabilities in rural areas,” the VC explained.

Schools to be adopted

To mark the centenary celebrations, the University is adopting 10 Government Schools that include two century-old Schools, the VC said. The initiative has been taken following the appeal from Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar to adopt Government Schools in order to exhibit concern for rural children.

Responding to the Minister’s appeal, the UoM has adopted ten Schools in four districts — Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan — including two schools which have crossed 100 years — Government Higher Primary School (GHPS), Kunagalli in Kollegal taluk and Government Higher Primary School, Komaranapura, Yalandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

“We want to improve their standards by giving them modern facilities and create an atmosphere conducive for education. We will provide basic facilities to all the adopted schools such as wooden furniture, toilets and drinking water soon,” Prof. Hemantha Kumar said. The University has formed a Committee to oversee the development of these schools.

The Committee members will visit all these schools and look into their problems. A video conference was held with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s academic advisor Dr. M.R. Doreswamy. Doreswamy advises the State Government on education reforms initiated by the Government. Registrar Prof. M. Shivappa was present at the press conference.

List of Schools adopted by UoM

• GHPS, Bailur, Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar District

• Lakshmisagara GHPS, Pandavapura taluk, Mandya District

• Yelechikkanahalli GHPS, Mandya taluk, Mandya District

• GHPS, Yelleshapura, Holenarasipura taluk, Hassan District

• GHPS, Marballi, Mysuru taluk, Mysuru District

• Govt. HS, Gungralchatra, Mysuru taluk, Mysuru District

• GHPS, K.R. Mill, Mysuru taluk, Mysuru District

• GHPS, Kyathanahalli, H.D. Kote taluk, Mysuru District

• GHPS, Kunagalli, Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar District

• GHPS, Komaranapura, Yalandur taluk, Chamarajanagar