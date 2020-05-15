After Akshaya Tritiya washout, hope glimmers for Mysuru jewellers

May 15, 2020

But it is a long way for gold merchants to bring customers back to showrooms

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 750 jewellery shops and showrooms began business yesterday following easing of restrictions in Mysuru city. Social distancing measures have been put in place in every retail establishment in order to prevent virus spread.

Out of business since the last 51 days as jewellery is a non-essential commodity, this year has proved to be the most difficult and financially stressful period for jewellers. Even Akshaya Tritiya, which fell this year in the last week of April was a lost opportunity for jewellers because of the nationwide lockdown.

Jewellery sales came to a halt with factories closed, resulting in a massive loss for jewellery manufacturers and retailers, said C.S. Amarnath, President of Mysuru Shroff Association.

“We had tried selling jewellery online, but could not succeed. Last Akshaya Tritiya was a washout without even a single online booking. We also missed major business that happens in the marriage season due to the lockdown,” he added.

Though the Government has given the green signal to resume limited economic activities now, the relaxation will hardly help bring back the sound of hammer in jewellery workshops. “It will be difficult for us to reopen workshops as there is no demand at all now. Adding to this, a majority of artisans and skilled workers have left for their native places. Even many customers do not have the buying power now due to lockdown and buying gold jewellery won’t be a priority for many people. We hope the business will pick up in the coming weeks. Many jewellery showrooms are calling up their regular customers asking them to visit the stores and continue the goodwill,” Amarnath said.

Pawn-broker shops

The case of pawn-broking shops in Mysuru is also pathetic. There are over 600 pawn-broker outlets in Mysuru and all of them opened yesterday after nearly two months. “There was no business during lockdown and there were no sales. We are hit badly and we are expecting a relief package from the Government,” said Chandra Singh, President of Mysuru Pawn Brokers Association.