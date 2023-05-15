After results, EVM machines now back in Warehouse

May 15, 2023

During non-election period, EVMs cannot be moved out without Election Commission’s permission

Mysore/Mysuru: All the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines and the attached control units and ballot units have been returned to the EVM Warehouse near the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddarthanagar.

In the recently concluded elections in the 11 Constituencies of Mysuru, 3,478 ballot units, 2,938 control units and 3,022 VVPAT machines were used in the 2,905 polling booths. The number of machines is higher as many of them were kept as back-up and also some of them were used for mock polling.

But as no technical snags were witnessed in any of the booths, the back-up machines were returned as-is. Elaborate numbering, randomisation and other secure processes were undertaken as security of EVMs usually becomes the centre of controversy in all elections.

In Periyapatna, 235 EVMs, VVPATs and control units were used, 250 in K.R. Nagar, 273 in Hunsur, 282 in H.D. Kote, 249 in Nanjangud, 337 in Chamundeshwari, 265 in Krishnaraja, 244 in Chamaraja, 282 in Narasimharaja, 261 in Varuna and 227 EVMs, VVPATs and control units were used in T. Narasipur.

Before the mustering was carried out, 3,452 machines were brought out from the Warehouse and over 18 machines were replaced even before the polling started by the engineers of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) that manufactured the machines.

Over 14 EVMs and 96 VVPATs were replaced during the polls. The replacement process was done to dispel any doubts in the minds of officers and voters. After the polling and counting, all the polled and unused machines were transported only in GPS-enabled vehicles so that their movement can be tracked by the District Election Officer.

All the EVMs are normally stored in a treasury or a warehouse under the direct control of the District Electoral Officer or the Deputy Commissioner. The warehouse is secured by a double lock, guarded round the clock by Policemen or security guards, and is also under CCTV surveillance.

At the Warehouse, the EVMs are set according to the Assembly Constituencies and there is enough space in the building for all the Constituencies in Mysuru. During a non-election period, EVMs cannot be moved out of the warehouse without specific instructions from the Election Commission.