DC, SP inspect check-posts to keep tab on poll-related illegal activities

April 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar inspected check-posts opened in view of the elections in the district yesterday.

The DC and the SP visited the check-post at Jabagere Gate in Hunsur Assembly Constituency and took stock of the style of functioning, as several such check-posts are opened in various parts of the district to check election related illegal activities, if any.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force and there are possibilities of luring people with freebies, along with the transportation of cash and other articles illegally.

Hence, the vehicles should be inspected strictly and the process should be videographed. In case of any doubts during inspection of articles, a comprehensive inspection should be carried out and action should be taken in the case of any illegal activity and the respective Officials should be informed in this regard, directed DC Dr. Rajendra.