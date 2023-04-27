‘Sir C.V. Raman Young Scientist State Award’ for Mysuru Scientist

April 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. J. Sudisha of Mysuru has been conferred with ‘Sir C.V. Raman Young Scientist State Award in Agricultural Sciences’ for the year 2021 by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST), Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Government of Karnataka.

He completed his Ph.D in Biotechnology from University of Mysore (UoM), under the supervision of Prof. H. Shekar Shetty. Currently he is working as Associate Professor and Head, Department of Environmental Science, Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod, where his research is focused on Plant Pathology and Environmental stress.

Dr. Sudisha received the award from Bharat Ratna Prof. CNR Rao and Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, IISc. Director Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar, Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, IT, BT and ST, Government of Karnataka, Secretary of KSCST Dr. Ashok Raichur and Executive Secretary of KSCST Dr. U.T. Vijay at the award ceremony held at J.N. Tata Auditorium, IISc., Bengaluru, recently.

Son of Jogaiah and Jayamma, residents of Kuvempunagar, Dr. Sudisha is also the recipient of several International and National awards including International award for Young Agricultural Researcher, Government of Japan, Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (FNAAS), Fellow of the National Academy of Biological Sciences (FNABS), Indo-Japan Bridge Fellow, AMI – Young Scientist Award, Prof. J.F. Dastur Memorial Award, Prof. H.C. Dube Outstanding Young Scientist Award and Pesticide India Award.

He has published more than 107 research articles in reputed international journals and holds two patents with cumulative Thomson Reuters Impact Factor of 487.9 and H-index 39. He has authored two books and edited five books on applied agricultural sciences for Elsevier and Springer International Publishers.