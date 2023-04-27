Work for KR JD(S) candidate K.V. Mallesh’s victory: HDK

April 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has given a call to JD(S) workers to strive for the victory of party candidate in Krishnaraja (KR) Assembly Constituency K. V. Mallesh, who is popular for his social service.

Participating in a meeting of JD(S) workers at Jayamma Govindegowda Choultry in Kuvempunagar here on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy appealed to the party workers to campaign for Mallesh and elect him with a huge margin to the Assembly. Being an honest and popular worker of the party, Mallesh is rendering selfless service without any expectations.

BJP and Congress parties are luring people with freebies, while JD(S) workers should publicise about the programmes of the party among the people and convince them to vote for the party, said HDK.

Pancharatna Yojane is planned to alleviate the woes of the people, besides promising free education, health, jobs for youths and houses for people of the State. All these can be realised if JD(S) is voted to power with absolute majority, appealed Kumaraswamy.