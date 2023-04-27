Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 held
News

Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 held

April 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Outreach Programme under Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 was conducted at Seiren India Pvt. Ltd., Industrial Area Kadakola, Mysuru, this morning.

Hojun Takahashi – Seiren General Manager Plant, Hidiyoku Terasana – General Manager (admin), Prasnath – AGM Seiren President Katki Indl. Association, Ramakrishna Gowda – Hon. President Katki Industrial Association, were present  at the event.

From Regional Office, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Mysuru, S. Narayana Rao, Enforcement Officer/ District Nodal Officer, B.S. Sandeep, Section Supervisor, Subhash Kumar Samanto, JTO and D. Manojkumar were also present for redressal of grievance of stakeholders and proper management of the event.

EPFO stakeholders visited the venue with their queries and grievances, which were solved on the spot.

