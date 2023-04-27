Pramoda Devi to launch book

April 27, 2023

‘Aryaa – The Anthology of Vedic Women’

Mysore/Mysuru: Indic Academy (IndicA), Mysuru, has organised a talk and book launch event on Apr. 30 from 10.45 am at S.P. Bhat Hall, Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), JLB Road.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Mysore royal family will launch the book ‘Aryaa – The Anthology of Vedic Women,’ a collection of stories by G.V. Shivakumar (Curator). Some of the Authors who have contributed to the book will also be present. Entry is free. For details, contact Mob: 98804-35175.

About the book: ‘Aryaa – An Anthology of Vedic Women’ is a collection of 10 stories covering 10 characters written by 10 authors. It is a retelling of the stories of women from the Vedas, Upanishads and Itihasa-Puranas.

About the Curator: G.V. Shivakumar is an IT professional in the domain of Learning and Development, with a deep interest in Bharateeya Samskriti. He studies Itihasa-Puranas to create frameworks for application in contemporary times — as a scholar in residence at IndicA. He writes on Mahabharata, Puranas, Civilisational thought and anchors Kannada content at IndicA Today, where he contributes as a Consulting Editor. He is also one of the authors of ‘Unsung Valour: Forgotten Wars of Kurukshetra.’